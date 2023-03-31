Stolen car flees state police, crashes in Detroit; 1 arrested

Mark Hicks

Michigan State Police arrested one person Friday in connection with a stolen car that fled a trooper in Detroit and struck another vehicle.A Metro South trooper attempted to stop the stolen Kia as it exited at Chicago Avenue from the Lodge Freeway around 4:40 p.m. but the driver "took off at a high rate of speed," MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, according to the post.

He continued on the service drive, came around a curve and could "see the Kia had hit another car and all three passengers were running from the scene of the crash," officials wrote. The trooper caught one of the suspects and arrested him, MSP reported. The 20-year-old man was held at the Detroit Detention Center.

The two people in the car the Kia hit were not hurt, authorities said. Other details were not released Friday night.

“We are continuing to see suspects stealing cars and then driving them in a way that puts our community at risk.” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the MSP Second District. “While the trooper did the right thing by not pursuing the car, these suspects only cared about getting away, regardless of who they hurt.”