'A lot of hurdles to overcome': Detroit job fair helps give formerly incarcerated residents a second chance

Detroit — The city of Detroit began Second Chance Month on Saturday by inviting people who were formerly incarcerated to a job fair with "felony-friendly" employers.

"Felony friendly" employers look at "what you are, you know, setting yourself up to do now and what they can do as an employer by giving you a job and giving you that second chance," said Valerie Pilot, a project manager for the city of Detroit who organized the Returning Citizens Hiring and Resource Fair.

"The fact of the matter is, is that we have a lot of returning citizens. The city's not going to employ all of them," Pilot said. "I wanted to open up April with an event to bring the returning citizens in to give them that opportunity to have jobs and resources in one space."

More than 100 people attended the fair at the new Union Carpenters and Millwrights skilled training center.

At least 15 "felony-friendly" agencies and companies, including the city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department, were present, with some accepting applications and hiring on the spot.

In 2022, President Joe Biden declared April Second Chance Month "to reaffirm the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society."

"This event is for individuals who have criminal records," said Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison. "If you have a felony or you were formerly incarcerated, there are a lot of hurdles to overcome."

People with felonies on their records are often denied jobs and housing that they apply for but they shouldn't be discouraged, Bettison said.

"This is just really a thing that will allow them opportunities to get access to jobs at various companies," Bettison said. "One of the things that I've heard, feedback from companies, whether it's manufacturing or whatever company that hires individuals with records, especially our formerly incarcerated individuals, is that they're the hardest working folks at the company."

James Thedford filled out a couple of applications at the fair. The 52-year-old Detroit resident said he served five years for robbery and felony with a firearm back in the 1980s-90s. Thedford said he has his life together now and the career fair is a great opportunity.

"Before when I filled out applications, it seemed like nobody wanted to call me back because I had a felony. But now ... they say they're 'felony friendly' and they don't discriminate," Thedford said. "I'm taking the opportunity now because it ain't over for me."

Kenneth Nixon was incarcerated for almost 16 years after he was wrongfully convicted of felony murder, attempted murder and arson. The 37-year-old Detroit resident was exonerated in 2021 but said it has taken two years to get his record expunged.

"It's like you're being re-victimized by the system all over again," Nixon said. "You have to repeatedly explain to employers that this was an error on your part of the system. You have to repeatedly explain to landlords that this is a problem on behalf of the system, it's discouraging, it's emotionally damaging. ... that applies to people that were guilty as well. People that served their time their debt to the community is paid."

Not having a clean record can cause problems when applying for things like housing and bank accounts that require background checks, in addition to employment, Nixon said. He founded the Organization of Exonerees, which helped sponsor the hiring fair, to help connect exonerees with employers and resources to re-integrate them into society.

"Not having a clean record causes all sorts of problems for people that didn't commit the crime, so I can only imagine how difficult it is for people that actually did and are just trying to get their lives back in order," Nixon said.

Other resources were available at the fair, including food assistance from Gleaners Community Food Bank and clothing assistance from Goodwill, Pilot said. Detroit at Work and Wayne State University Career Services provided resume writing and interview tips.

"We've got just all of these different resources that come into a place where people need them. And so they're in a single space," Pilot said. "If they don't have someone to come home to that can help them network, then they're likely to return back to prison or recidivism has started to lower but I want to bring this together and network us so that we can bring that number down even more."

Detroit native Dourrough Rutherford Jr. attended Saturday's hiring fair to look for training and employment opportunities in the skilled trades industry. The 35-year-old said he served 15 years for a robbery and plans to use his second chance to do better.

"I have a felony on my record and that's why I like places like this where you could come out and basically have opportunities and chances," Rutherford said. "I do not want to go back in that dog cage."

Project Clean Slate, a city initiative that helps Detroit residents expunge criminal convictions, did presentations throughout the event. Last year they expunged over 2,200 people's records and have done roughly 560 so far in 2023, Bettison said.

"We have our project Clean Slate here that helps individuals get their records expunged," Bettison said. "It's a process that gives them a second chance. They've already served their time and we want to ensure that they have the opportunities that other folks have."

