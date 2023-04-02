I-75 crash in Detroit kills 2, including EMS worker who was helping motorist

A vehicle crash on a Detroit expressway early Sunday killed two people, including a 38-year-old EMS worker who had stopped to help another motorist.

The emergency worker and the woman he was helping were struck by another vehicle while they were pulled over to the side of Interstate 75 in Detroit.

The crash took place at 2:15 a.m. near Caniff Road, Michigan State Police said.

A 36-year-old from Oak Park who was involved in a crash was outside of her vehicle on the side of the road when the EMS worker stopped to help. While they were on the shoulder, a third driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woman and the EMS worker. MSP identified the third driver as a 58-year-old man from Washington Township, Michigan.

The younger woman died at the scene and the EMS worker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The Move Over law saves lives,” MSP public information officer Mike Shaw said in a tweet about the incident. “If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, slow down (to) 10mph below the speed limit and move over. It really is that simple. Our prayers go out to both families dealing with this tragedy.”

The MSP Second District said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.