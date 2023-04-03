Police investigate fatal Monday morning shooting on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning on Detroit's west side that left a 47-year-old man dead.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the 9300 block of Cheyenne Street near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago.

He said the man was fatally shot by an unknown suspect and police have no other information to release at this time.

Media reports said the suspect is a 14-year-old.

