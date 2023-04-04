Detroit police arrest suspect in sex assault of 80-year-old woman

Detroit police arrested a suspect Tuesday wanted in connection with the sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman last month on the city's west side.

The arrest came shortly after the Detroit police chief on Tuesday identified the suspect and asked for anyone with information to contact Detroit Police Department.

"Detroit Police officers have taken this suspect into custody. Thank you to our community activists and residents for their support," said a notice on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Kenneth Davis Jr. was linked to the incident through "a lot of investigative work," including reviewing surveillance footage, police Chief James White told reporters during a news conference.

Authorities also connected Davis to a second sexual assault, involving a 64-year-old victim, reported Monday near Grand River and Ferguson, White said.

"We will pursue him relentlessly and hour by hour until we get him off the street," the chief said.

White noted his team and the Detroit Police Department special victims unit had been working tirelessly since the 80-year-old was attacked at her home around 9 p.m. March 26 in the 12000 block of Memorial.

Investigators believe the suspect had earlier approached the woman, asking to help with packages, before entering through a back door at her home, demanding money, then pulling the victim outside when she refused.

The woman called 911 after the suspect fled the home, police reported.

The victim's husband, who is disabled, had been home at the time and was not injured in the attack, police said.

As authorities released a sketch, activists and supporters canvassed the neighborhood to help find the suspect.

"This heinous act has really rocked the community," White said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1950. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through www.detroitrewards.tv or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.