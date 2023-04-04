Detroit bailiffs break through blockade to evict tiny home resident

Detroit ― Taura Brown has been facing eviction from her tiny home for more than two years and on Tuesday, that moment came to fruition.

Bailiffs and 36th District Court representatives arrived at Brown's tiny home on Monterey Street at 10 a.m. Tuesday to evict her and were blocked by a crew of activists, who argue she's being unjustly evicted and attempted to protect her in the house, according to witnesses at the scene.

However, the situation started at 5:30 a.m. when someone fired a gunshot at the house's back door, Brown told The News. A gunshot hole could be seen on the door hinge.

"My home defense starts at 6 a.m., so someone knew and ran up Elmhurst at 5:30 a.m. and shot into my house and got into a white SUV and drove away," said Brown, 44. "This is only the beginning."

By 11 a.m. additional crews arrived with a dumpster to evict Brown and empty the home, witnesses said. They were confronted by Detroit Eviction Defense, an activist coalition that comprises retired attorneys, landlords and rental tenants. The group of 30 people linked arms to create a human wall as police attempted to break through and get into the home.

Brown remained in the home until shortly before noon when bailiffs broke the back door to get inside, she said. Additional crews that arrived with the dumpster were the most violent toward the activists, said Sammie Lewis, a lead organizer who has been a part of the defense for more than two years.

"They were pushing, assaulting us, throwing people to the ground and police just sat back and tolerated it," said Lewis, 26. "They would only step in to scream 'everybody stop' but that's it. If the police weren't letting them be violent with us, I think we could have held the line."

Sirens surrounded the northwest neighborhood by the afternoon with a dozen police vehicles. The situation grew more tense as activists shoved tires under pickup trucks attempting to haul the dumpster full of Brown's belongings such as furniture, rugs and plants away. Brown, who has kidney disease, took her dialysis machines and bags that she packed with her.

Activists were seen helping her go through the dumpster and load up a white truck as she prepared to head to her next place. Brown told The News on Tuesday she wasn't sure what was next for her but is staying with members of Detroit Eviction Defense for now.

"We are only here to keep the peace," said Detroit Police Dept. Chief DeShaune Sims. "We're here to take police reports of those injured and if necessary, making arrests based on the assault that takes place. We're keeping our distance. We did have to engage on a couple of occasions to separate the parties so the bailiffs could do their jobs but we're not here in any capacity to do an eviction. This is just a sad and unfortunate situation."

A fight ensued as bailiffs tried to haul the dumpster away. The bailiffs ended up leaving the dumpster and evacuating the scene along with police by 1 p.m. Activists remained at the scene chanting "good work."

Sims said she spoke to one bailiff but wasn't sure what their process was. She reiterated that police were simply trying to keep the peace and not actively part of the eviction.

There were no arrests and no one requested police to get EMS for them, police said.

Brown has been preparing for removal from her home since a district judge ruled last month that she could be evicted from the space she's lived in since December 2019. The decision on March 22 came after a two-year court battle, and Brown was ordered to vacate within 10 days.

"We're not scared, we're not intimidated," Brown said moments after she was kicked out by a bailiff. "I told him I wasn't leaving and I mean it. We're going to have some problems. This is fraud to tell the public that you're going to give someone an opportunity and not follow through. It's disappointing and distressing. I'm uncomfortable but not broken. This is what the city should expect by wrongfully convicting people."

In January 2021, Brown got a notice that Cass Community Social Services, the nonprofit that built the tiny home development, was not renewing her lease. The nonprofit contends Brown does not live at the home more than 50% of the time and found her name on a lease elsewhere in the city. Brown said she worked at the other apartment complex, where her then-boyfriend stayed so she could come and go as she pleased.

In a statement, the Rev. Faith Fowler, executive director of Cass Community Social Services, said that Brown violated "both the spirit and the conditions of the Tiny Homes program" by choosing "to make another residence her primary home."

"The Cass Tiny Homes were never intended to serve as second homes or to sit empty. They were designed to provide poor people with safe and affordable rental housing which would convert into homeownership after seven years," Fowler said in her statement. "There is no shortage of Detroiters who need this type of housing, not as an investment property, but their primary residence."

Fowler said that CCSS "stopped accepting rent from Ms. Brown in February of 2021."

A spokesperson for CCSS did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Brown said nothing in her lease stated she was required to be home a certain amount. Her name is no longer attached to the apartment, she added.

"I didn't know how they determined how often I was home until they started asking about the security alarms installed in our homes and why I wasn't setting the alarm more often. Then, I knew that they were using our alarm data to track our comings and goings," Brown said. "It doesn't make this OK for us to be under these circumstances."

Marcy Hayes, spokesperson for CCSS, said that an addendum added to the leases after the first year required residents to live in the homes "a majority" of the time and had been added at the request of board members. No one was tracking home security systems, Hayes said.

The Detroit Tiny Homes initiative, a neighborhood of 25 homes built on the city's northwest side, aids some formerly homeless people, formerly incarcerated, seniors, college students and a few Cass staff members, but all qualify as low-income. Brown herself was previously homeless.

"If you paint us as homeless people, nobody cares about us when something like this happens," Brown said.

The initiative was started by Fowler as a mission to aid the city's most vulnerable find a path to homeownership. Residents pay $1 per square foot, the smallest home being $225 a month to $466 a month for the largest. Plus, tenants pay for electricity.

Residents were told that if they paid their low-income qualified rent and followed a program by Cass Community Social Services, they would own their homes after seven years. The project's leaders are still working to determine how to transfer ownership. Three tenants are on pace to own their homes by September 2024.

Brown is disabled, has kidney disease and receives dialysis twice a week, which is what initially qualified her for a home, she said. While living there, Brown said she questioned the process of the path to homeownership and has said the eviction is retaliation against her. During a hearing last month on the motions Brown filed in court, Judge Shawn Jacque said that is not the case.

"(Brown) has attempted to say that her lease was not renewed out of retaliation … however, the case law is clear when it comes to month to month tenancy, which is what this case became after the lease expired … retaliation is not a defense to extend summary proceedings."

