Man, 25, accused of shooting at Detroit police Friday charged

A man accused of shooting at police officers in a patrol car Friday on Detroit's west side now faces felony charges, officials said.

Larez McKnight, 25, was arraigned Monday in Detroit's 36th District Court on two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, a life felony, and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony, according to court records.

McKnight is accused of shooting at Detroit police officers last week Friday in the 16000 block of San Juan near Puritan Avenue. They were responding to a 7:45 p.m. call about a disturbance involving a person seen with a weapon at a location on Puritan Avenue, officials said Friday.

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired repeatedly at two officers in a patrol car, according to police. They returned fire and ran after the suspect. After exchanging more shots, officers found the suspect in a nearby house. They arrested him and identified him as McKnight.

No injuries to officers were reported, but the suspect was wounded in the gunfight.

A magistrate set McKnight's bond at $1 million and scheduled a hearing to redetermine bond for Wednesday. Also, a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 12 and a preliminary examination was set for April 18, records said.

