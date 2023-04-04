Old Detroit made new: renovated Book Tower revealed after 7 years' work

Detroit — It’s been seven years in the making and now Bedrock is within weeks of reopening the iconic Book Tower in downtown Detroit.

“All of these historic buildings come with a lot of challenges,” said Jamie Witherspoon, vice president of architecture and design for Bedrock, the real estate arm of mortgage mogul Dan Gilbert's family of companies. “To take what it could be and turn it into what is, has been super rewarding.”

Bedrock offered a tour Tuesday of the $300 million-plus renovation project on Washington Blvd. Among the highlights: restored features include a previously hidden large glass dome skylight, hand-painted plaster ceilings and marble hallways. Each ornate detail of the Italian Renaissance-style building evokes old Detroit made new again.

It took a large team effort to restore the long-unoccupied building, Witherspoon said, including architects, designers and contractors. They worked within the existing footprint to create space for retail, a hotel, dining, office and residential amenities.

“All those parties recognize the importance of this project and how significant it is to the city and how important it is that we’re not just doing another project,” he said. “It’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Bedrock purchased the building in 2015. It was designed by Louis Kamper and originally built in 1916 as an office tower. The restoration project includes both the 38-story Book Tower and adjoining 13-story Book Building. Both spaces have sat empty since 2009.

Exterior work included restoring the original limestone and masonry façade and replacing more than 2,400 historically accurate windows. Inside, the polished balusters on the upper levels overlooking the rotunda were replicated as well as much of the glass dome skylight above it.

The rotunda space was previously filled in with flooring in the 1970s or 1980s to provide more square footage. During a previous tour of the building, Arthur Femenella, vice president of New Jersey-based Femenella & Associates, said his firm, along with New York City-based ODA Architecture, used an old photograph of the dome and the remaining cast iron frame with dome to aid in the design.

The restoration process would involve replicating the missing framework and glass, featuring 7,000 jewels — of which 3,000 were replicated. A new undercroft also was built.

“When we acquired the building we really couldn’t see any of this beautiful three-story space here,” Witherspoon said. “It’s been a labor of love to tear that out and put back what was historically here.”

The renovation team created apartment units in spaces that previously housed office spaces. Some of the resident common areas, such as the fitness center and the study, feature a blue and and wood-toned color palette, arched columns and large windows with views of downtown.

The ROOST Apartment Hotel features 118 studio, one- and two-bedroom units on four floors. The units come furnished and can be rented nightly. The average range of stay would be for 30 nights, said Andrew Leber, vice president of hospitality for Bedrock.

“Think about people coming to do long-term contract work in the city or they’re doing a project with General Motors, but they aren’t here for a full year,” he said. “This is a perfect fit.”

Nightly rates for the ROOST rooms range from about $200 to $500 a night, Leber said. Additionally, pre-leasing began Monday for the 229 residential units including eight units set aside as affordable with rates set at 80% the area median income.

The units range from studio to two-bedroom. Recent pricing on the Book Tower site showed rental rates of $1,100 a month for a 406-square-foot, one-bathroom studio to $4,300 a month for a 1,204-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN