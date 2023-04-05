Man killed in apparent pitbull attack in SW Detroit, police say

A 58-year-old man whose body was found Tuesday in a southwest Detroit building was apparently attacked and killed by pitbulls, police said.

The victim was found at about 1:30 p.m. in a building in the 5400 block of West Fort Street near Junction Avenue, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

He said investigators also found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pitbulls, which were captured by the city's Animal Care and Control Division.

The investigation is ongoing, but the man entered the building with another person. Donakowski said detectives believe the victim may have gone in to help the dogs and was attacked by them.

