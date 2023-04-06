Detroit People Mover out of service Thursday

Detroit — If you're planning to use the Detroit People Mover to get around downtown or for the Tigers' home opener Thursday, there is some bad news: the monorail is out of service due to damage to its track, officials said.

"During the a.m. check, damage to a small section of track was discovered," they said in a tweet Thursday. "Safety is our top priority, and we will not reopen before the system is completely safe. We're disappointed but looking forward to the restoration of service."

