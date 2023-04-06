Man accused in sex assault of woman, 80, on Detroit's west side charged

A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman in separate attacks has been charged, officials said.

Kenneth Dwight Davis, 28, was charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct–during a felony, first-degree home invasion and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was remanded Thursday to the Wayne County Jail by a magistrate in 36th District Court. His next court date was scheduled for April 18.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Detroit police and state police arrested Davis on Tuesday.

He is accused of breaking into an 80-year-old woman's home on the city's west side at about 9 p.m. on March 26, 2023. Police said he entered through the house's rear door and demanded money from the victim. After she told him she had none and tried to push him out of the door, he allegedly pulled her outside, where he sexually assaulted her, investigators said. The victim's husband, who is disabled, was home at the time and not injured.

Authorities also said Davis is accused in a second sexual assault against a 64-year-old woman that was reported Monday near Grand River and Ferguson. The attack happened at about 5:10 a.m.

Prosecutors said the victim was walking in the area when Davis approached her. They said he allegedly forced the woman behind a building in the 16840 block of Grand River where he sexually assaulted her and then fled.

The rape of the 80-year-old woman had stirred outrage in the city, where activists and residents in late March patrolled a northwest neighborhood and handed out Crime Stoppers of Michigan flyers bearing an artist's sketch of the man suspected of breaking into the elderly victim's home and raping her. Some residents went house to house distributing the flyers.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest, while Christian Mathis, a rapper whose stage name is Trick Trick, offered another $5,000 reward.

LaTrece Cash, who attended a March 30 rally and passed out flyers, told The Detroit News the sexual assault has a lasting impact.

"This is our community, and these are our lives," Cash said. "This 80-year-old woman is stunned and shocked, but it goes beyond just that. This has traumatized the entire community. It has to stop. It's not God-like."

