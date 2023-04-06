Police seek tips on man who pointed gun at 2 women, 1 girl at westside Detroit gas station

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find a man who pointed a gun at two women and a girl in February in a gas station on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 11:56 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, at a gas station in the 10000 block of Fenkell Avenue near Wyoming Avenue and the Lodge Freeway, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect approached the three victims, ages 39, 19, and 15 inside the store and spoke to oneof them. After exchanging words, the suspect left the store, walked to his vehicle, retrieved a weapon, went back into the gas station and pointed the gun at the victims. He then fled in a black, older model Chevy Impala.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was described as being 26-32 years old with shoulder-length locks and wearing a black "BMW" bubble coat, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

