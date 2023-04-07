At least 11 injured in large apartment building fire on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Fire Department is still investigating what caused a massive fire early Friday morning in a five-story apartment building on Detroit's west side that injured 11 and displaced 20 more.

The fire broke out at the building at Davison Street near LaSalle Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m., said Fire Chief James Harris. The 11 people injured were sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and bumps and bruises, he said.

Twenty occupants of the building were displaced. The fire department provided a warming bus and warming station for displaced residents on the scene with the help of the Salvation Army, Harris said.

Officials were not sure of the cause of the fire and said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages. The fire department will do a more thorough investigation when the fire is completely extinguished.

Harris described the damage to the building as a "total loss." It looked like entire sections of roof were gone.

