Off-duty EMT killed in I-75 crash remembered for his compassion

An off-duty EMT who was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning on I-75 in Detroit after pulling over to help another driver is being remembered for his commitment and compassion.

Matthew Madigan, 39, of Wixom was an EMT with Superior Ambulance of Michigan. The company said he embodied the company's values of compassion, dedication, and excellence.

"We will forever be grateful for his commitment to serving others and his sacrifice will not be forgotten," said Superior in a statement on the company's Facebook page.

Madigan was killed around 2:15 Sunday morning near Caniff on I-75 when he stopped to help another driver involved in a separate crash who was outside of her vehicle.

According to Michigan State Police, while the two were on the shoulder, a third driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Madigan and the driver he'd stopped to help, a 36-year-old woman from Oak Park, who was also killed. MSP identified the third driver as a 58-year-old man from Washington Township.

Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said as of Friday, a case has not been presented to the prosecutor for charges.

Funeral services, meanwhile, will be held April 21 for Madigan. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street in Walled Lake. A 9:15 visitation will precede the mass. A luncheon will follow at Monaghan Knights of Columbus, 19801 Farmington Road in Livonia.