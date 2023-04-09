5-year-old stable after being shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the back over the weekend on the city's east side.

A 27-year-old man who was babysitting has been arrested.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 19400 block of Harned. Police say it is unclear how the shooting unfolded.

"We once again had another extremely irresponsible gun owner who came here with a young boy he was sitting with and came here to play with some friends. The story just keeps changing. It's ridiculous," said Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald in an update late Saturday.

"The first story was that the gun fell on the ground, the little boy was shot in the back. He scooped the young boy up, was on the way to the hospital and just down the street there was a medic unit from the city just finishing up a run. They were able to convey the child to Children's Hospital."

The child was in stable condition, police said.

Fitzgerald said the 27-year-old man is a friend of the child's mother. The man has two guns registered to him but police said they can't locate either weapon.

Another adult, a woman, and six other children, ages 3 to 16, where in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

"Sometimes, you just have to start thinking of others more so before thinking about yourself," Fitzgerald said. "We are still looking for the weapon itself. We have a good understanding of what happened. It would be a lot easier if he just told the truth."

