Police probe death of man found outside Detroit house

Detroit — A man was discovered dead in front of a home Sunday in Detroit's East English Village neighborhood, police said.

Police found an unidentified adult male with possible gunshot wounds at 8:48 a.m. in the 4100 block of Harvard Street.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.

Contact the Detroit Police Department with tips at (313) 267-4600 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP.