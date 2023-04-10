Detroit council OKs budget that shifts cash to housing, aids overtaxed residents

Detroit — The City Council voted during a special session Monday to approve the mayor's proposed $2.6 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, but made surprise amendments to increase funding for housing-related issues and provide an indirect way to compensate overtaxed Detroiters.

During the special session, the council voted to approve a $59 million transfer of federal American Rescue Plan Act recovery money including increasing affordable housing funds from $19 million to $31 million and giving a 50% hike to the Right to Counsel program, which provides attorneys to low-income renters facing eviction, from $12 million to $18 million. Some of the money is being tranferred from a digital digital initiative.

The changes were negotiated with Mayor Mike Duggan's administration.

The largest funding adjustment was a quadruping of money for recreation center improvements, which received a bump from a $9.5 million allocation to $39.5 million.

New programs are also being introduced:

$9.5 million to create the Detroit Neighborhood Development Support program under which economic and infrastructure needs will be coordinated.

$5 million to fund the development and operations of senior citizen centers.

$2 million for a home accessibility program under which repairs will be made to residential properties to make seniors more mobile.

$1 million to establish the Tangled Tile program under which the ownership of intergenerational properties transferred without a clean title would be resolved.

$1 million for historical sites and facilities.

Few comments were made by council members during the special session, which was delayed more than three hours due to audio issues.

"We've been talking for the last two months before we submitted it and have been talking continually while they've had a collaborative process all the way," Duggan told The Detroit News Monday. "We had a very good counselor, and we're working together."

For the first time, the Duggan administration is recognizing there is a class of Detroiters who were over-assessed in their home property values from 2009-2016 and possibly lost their home to property tax foreclosure. In 2020, a Detroit News investigation revealed the city of Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million after it failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the Great Recession. Several programs over the years have attempted to offset the expense of these assessments, including the Pay As You Stay (PAYS) legislation.

Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising has authorized the transfer of up to $4 million in general funds to the over-assessment program.

"The Mayor and City Council recognize that past overassessment, coupled with the expiration of resident assessment appeal rights, resulted in the diminishment of resident household wealth in Detroit and further exacerbated the negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic and are still experienced by some Detroit residents," according to the City Council resolution.

Instead of getting direct cash payments as restitution, the city is giving preferences for once-overtaxed homeowners to seek aid through certain city support programs:

The city will fund up to $6 million overall for subsidies for affected homeowners on the sales of auction houses and lots under programs offered by the Detroit Land Bank Authority. This will allow affected homeowners to receive a 50% credit of the purchase price of any eligible lot under the DBLA side-lot program. This subsidy applies to only one lot per person.

Grow Detroit's Young Talent, a summer job placement program, will receive $12 million each year.

Renew Detroit Home Program will receive $15 million.

The Downpayment Assistance Program will receive $6 million.

Small Business Launcher Program (previously known as Motor City Match) will receive $6.25 million to be awarded by end of 2024.

Under the resolution, the city will also create a program under which affected homeowners will receive a hiring preference for job openings with the city if they qualify. Essentially, the affected homeowners will receive 10 points added to their city job application score. They will also qualify for a Detroit At Work career coach and have a pipeline for youth ages 14-24 to join Detroit's Young Talent Program.

But Council President Mary Sheffield said the budgetary amendments are not enough. She's continuing to advocate for $320,000 one-time bonuses for the General Services Department's vehicle mechanics, a $75,000 retail study for African Town, an additional $900,000 in funding for CAM Detroit and homeless prevention, an increase of $2.7 million for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, an increase in salary for Department of Transportation bus operators and $350,000 in Reparations Task Force funding.

"In the last five weeks, we've made millions in changes," Sheffield said. "To our staff, we thank you. The work continues."

Duggan presented the budget to the council last month, noting it is a 6.5% increase in a 10th straight proposed balanced budget that he touted as "historic" by avoiding financial calamity. The city also received $826 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city has to allocate by the end of next year.

The council members also authorized increases to pay the city council's full-time employees to align with the mayor's executive assistants. The resolutions were reached unanimously between the council and the mayor's administration.

Under Detroit's 2014 bankruptcy exit plan, the city is set to resume making large pension payments to the city's general as well as police and fire retirement systems on July 1. Duggan also said the city is poised to reduce property taxes on city debt.

"This is a great budget, and our colleagues are amazing. It was an honor to work for constituents in our city," said District 7 Councilman Fred Durhal.

Detroit will make its first legacy pension payment of $149 million next fiscal year supported by $73 million from the general fund budget, $57 million from the Retiree Protection Fund, and $19 million from foundations under the Grand Bargain.

Changes from last year's budget

The budget is a healthy increase from last year's $2.4 billion budget. This year's budget, which starts on July 1, is tighter than years prior with fewer cushions and more one-time spending projects, Detroit's CFO Jay Rising told The Detroit News.

Duggan said starting this summer, Detroit will be able to reduce property taxes on city debt. Last year, the city issued 9 mills for debt service, which will be reduced to 8 mills this year and 7 mills next year.

The impact on residents would be "probably $50-$100 for most people this year and $100-$200 for most people next year," Duggan said last month. "We are going to have a tax cut for the first time in my memory."

Of the total budget, $1.3 billion is for the general fund, with 55% allocated for city employee wages and benefits, 18% toward debt payment and pre-bankruptcy pension costs and 27% for city services. General fund money comes from income tax, state revenue sharing, wagering tax, property tax and utility users' tax revenue.

Duggan previously said his top priorities are beautification, neighborhood infrastructure, design and transportation, housing and government accountability.

He highlighted a proposed $67.6 million in spending toward debt service and legacy pensions, a $26 million increase in the police budget to cover officer pay raises approved last fall, $18 million to merge firefighter and emergency medical services, $13 million for scheduled pay raises for all city employees, $11 million for replacing Detroit DOT fare losses and federal relief, and $14.5 million for departmental facilities, fleet and technology.

Duggan added a $15 million increase to Detroit's Department of Transportation. This is needed to replace lapsed federal funding and raise wages for DDOT bus drivers. A labor shortage is leading to a reduction in service.

The city's unemployment rate is below 7%, but that could change if an expected recession hits.

Of the budget, 3% will be allocated toward the city's rainy day fund, increasing it to $150 million.

