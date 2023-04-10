Detroit man charged with animal torture, cruelty for burying dog alive

Myesha Johnson

The Detroit News

A Detroit man accused of burying his dog alive in his backyard last fall now faces criminal charges.

Jacob Xavier Kasper, 20, of Detroit has been arraigned in Detroit's 36th District Court on one count of killing/torturing an animal in the second degree, a felony punishable up to seven years in prison, and one count of animal abandoning/cruelty, a misdemeanor. He was arrested last week.

“Dogs are living and breathing beings. Dogs should be attended to even if they are sick and especially if they have been abused. No living being should ever be buried alive in lieu of proper medical or other standard care. This is not rocket science,” Worthy said.

On September 30, 2022, at approximately 6:07 p.m., a report was made to Detroit Animal Control officers that a dog was buried alive on the 1700 block of Evans Street. The dog was surrendered to Detroit Animal Control and later was euthanized in October due to its injuries.

Kasper, who was arraigned before Magistrate Joseph Boyer, was given a $5,000 personal bond. The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 20, at 8:45 a.m., before Judge Ronald Giles.