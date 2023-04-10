Mariners Inn launches $24M renovation, expansion for battling addiction

Detroit — The city and social organizations broke ground Monday on a $24 million renovation in the Cass Corridor to expand Mariners Inn and allow the nearly 100-year-old nonprofit to offer shelter, medical and mental health clinics for the first time to female addicts.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined the nonprofit leaders, Cinnaire Solutions and current clients to showcase the future renovation. The expansion is dubbed The Anchor at Mariners Inn, a 65,500-square-foot residential substance-use treatment facility. It will allow Mariners Inn to double the number of residents.

The 24-hour clinic works to provide stable housing, counseling, health services and support. However, the clients must come to Mariner's willingly. After completing 30 days of the program, they can come and go as they please.

The development is being built at Cass Avenue and Ledyard Street, next to the current Mariners Inn facility. The Anchor will expand its residential treatment program with 40 new fully furnished recovery apartments, 44 units of furnished permanent housing, private counseling and therapy, career education and job training services. The Anchor also aims to help with small business ventures.

The center serves 2,000 men each year. But once the expanded facility opens in an expected 15 months, Mariners officials said they hope to aid 4,000 men and women each year. The development will not disrupt the ongoing services that Mariners offers to existing clients, officials said.

"We are going to make you proud," Mariners Inn CEO David Simpron said in tears during the Monday groundbreaking. "...What makes us unique is that this is a volunteer program. People come here because they want to. We don't hold anyone hostage. We just try to convince them not to leave before the miracle happens."

The new residential space allows Mariners to serve women for the first time and offer them housing. The existing buildings will be repurposed to add a new kitchen and cafeteria, an emergency shelter, medical and mental health clinic.

Mariners Inn was founded in 1925 by the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan and was previously called the Detroit Protestant Episcopal City Mission Society. Its offices were once headquartered at the Mariners' Church of Detroit, which was later refitted as an Inn for lodging, food and clothing for the poor next to the Detroit River. The new facility is being called The Anchor because Mariner's Inn officials have always used anchors in their message as a symbol of hope.

"I got to Mariners Inn on May 2, 2018, penniless, homeless and spiritless," said George Hubble, 62. "In February of that year, I lost my wife who left me behind with two daughters and two stepsons. By God's grace, I got accepted into Mariners Inn and they showed me I could take the focus off of me and set our to focus on how I can change.

"It's not all about being addicted to drugs and alcohol. I was addicted to lying, to not being there for my daughters. ... I volunteered for a year in the kitchen here and was blessed with a full-time job in the kitchen after. Then, I got accepted to go upstairs. When they showed us this project, I said, 'Bring it!' "

The project is funded with low-income housing tax credits through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and Community Development Block Grant funding through the city.

Duggan credited Mariners Inn as one of the city's model programs for treating substance abuse and its professional approach toward alleviating the problems of homelessness.

"The fact that we are helping Mariners Inn build this incredibly important, life-changing development in the heart of District Detroit shows how we are building a Detroit for everyone," Duggan said.

However, it was once a concern that the Little Caesar's Arena was being built a stone's throw a way from the substance treatment center. Mariners Inn leaders at the time argued parties at the arena wouldn't help their clients. Today, Simpson said he's glad the facilities are staying at the location they've called home for 68 years.

"In helping people overcome the disease of addiction, one of the ways to do that is to help prepare them with tools to say no, to prevent relapse, to be in places where there are drugs and alcohol or even active usage, and still say no, this presents that perfect environment," the Mariners Inn CEO told The Detroit News. "Luckily, it's nothing like people expected. We felt that being here was the best opportunity because our guys are still succeeding."

