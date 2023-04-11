13 DMC employees owed $46,000 in back wages and damages

Detroit — Thirteen employees at the Detroit Medical Center were owed $46,864 in back wages and damages for working through meal periods in 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined in an investigation.

The department found that the employees' meal periods were interrupted or not taken because they had to perform work. Meal periods were deducted from the hospital employee's paid time automatically, the Department of Labor said in a Tuesday news release.

The Detroit Medical Center, an eight hospital system, failed to make proper adjustments when the employees worked through their meals, which violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the department's news release. While the demands of the health care industry might require some employees to work through meals, employers must still pay employees when this happens, the Labor Department said.

“This case should remind all employers to verify and validate employee’s hours worked and to not rely solely on automated payroll systems,” Detroit Wage and Hour District Director Timolin Mitchell said. “Health care workers provide essential services to help people in need but remain among our nation’s lowest-paid workers. They depend upon on every dollar earned to support themselves and their families.”

The Department of Labor's investigation revealed that the hospital system did not adjust its payroll systems for recently transferred staff. The Detroit Medical Center was bought by the for-profit Tenet Healthcare Corp., a Dallas-based company that employs over 100,000 people across 600 locations nationwide, in 2010. Tenet Healthcare has owned the DMC since buying it from Vanguard Health Systems in 2013.

