Detroit gang leader sentenced to life in prison

Detroit — A federal judge handed down a life sentence Tuesday to a gang leader who reportedly killed a man in 2017 for disparaging a gang associate.

Duane Peterson, 37, of Detroit, the leader of the "It's Just Us" gang, was convicted in December of murder, racketeering, narcotics trafficking and other gang-related crimes. U.S. District Judge Judge Robert H. Cleland imposed a mandatory life sentence on Peterson, whose heroin and fentanyl operation was active in four states.

Prosecutors accused Peterson of heading a racketeering conspiracy from 2014-19 that included dealing pain pills, fentanyl-laced heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana, and committing homicide and violent assaults.

"The gang boasted 40 members. IJU terrorized the Detroit community from 2014 through the beginning of 2019 by engaging in violent acts, obstruction of justice and witness intimidation," a press release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

"In May 2017, IJU ambushed a 33-year-old Detroit man for allegedly disparaging an IJU associate," the release said. "Peterson chased the man down and executed him, shooting him in the back of the head while he lay dying on the ground."

Prosecutors said Peterson was paid $10,000 to kill handyman Christopher Marcilis, 34, outside B.O.B.'Z Lounge near Harper and Interstate 94. Investigators later recovered handguns from the roof of a nearby building. Forensic analysis linked the firearms to ammunition casings found near Marcilis' body.

The following year, "Peterson and another IJU member opened fire on a carful of innocent bystanders who happened to be stopped at a red light and saw Peterson beating a female in a liquor store parking lot," the release said. "Evidence at trial also showed that Peterson ran a heroin/fentanyl drug conspiracy, with at least fifteen IJU members and associates distributing the deadly drugs in Detroit, Jackson, Flint, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky."

Seven other defendants were charged in the case, although all the others pleaded guilty.

It's Just Us, abbreviated as IJU, was founded by the Peterson family in 2014 and operated primarily on the east side of Detroit, according to the indictment. The gang also was known as 458, Young N Turnt, 25 and Block Kings, or BK, prosecutors said.

“Thanks to a team effort from multiple federal, state and local agencies, a violent gang leader has been permanently removed from the streets. Violent gang activity and dangerous narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated in our community,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Ison in a statement.

James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, added: “Violent street gangs like IJU threaten the safety and security of everyone in our community. The FBI, alongside federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country, will continue to target and dismantle gangs that wreak havoc on our neighborhoods.”

Assisting the FBI in the investigation were the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Detroit Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and other state and local agencies in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, according to the release.

