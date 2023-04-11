Detroit police round up runaway horse Tuesday

Detroit police got their man, or in this case, their horse.

Officers with the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct said they received a call about a horse on the loose and roaming the city's streets.

"Officers summoned their inner cowboy abilities, then quickly corralled and lassoed the horse!" they said in a tweet Tuesday. "It is now at a safe place."

It also tweeted "(The second precinct) came to the rescue of a lost horse this morning. What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez