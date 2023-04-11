Detroit police round up runaway horse Tuesday
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit police got their man, or in this case, their horse.
Officers with the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct said they received a call about a horse on the loose and roaming the city's streets.
"Officers summoned their inner cowboy abilities, then quickly corralled and lassoed the horse!" they said in a tweet Tuesday. "It is now at a safe place."
It also tweeted "(The second precinct) came to the rescue of a lost horse this morning. What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor."
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez