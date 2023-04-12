Crooked Detroit police official deserves long prison sentence, feds say

A former Detroit police lieutenant in charge of rooting out department misconduct should spend almost four years in federal prison for pocketing bribes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lt. John F. Kennedy, 57 of Rochester Hills, headed the department's Integrity Unit within the Internal Affairs division, deserves the sentence for perpetrating the type of criminal conduct he was supposed to eliminate, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court. Kennedy accepted bribes, including cash, cars, and car repairs, totaling $14,950 during a conspiracy that ran from October 2018, to March 2021.

Kennedy is the latest public official in Metro Detroit to face sentencing in relation to a years-long federal clampdown on corruption that has led to charges against more than 130 people. He was charged in conjunction with "Operation Northern Hook," an FBI undercover investigation targeting bribery and wrongdoing within municipal towing operations.

"By soliciting bribe payments from a local towing company, Kennedy made a mockery of the self-policing arm of DPD, betrayed the public’s trust, and lined his pockets with ill-gotten gains," Brown wrote. "The defendant’s deceit and dishonesty must be punished."

The request for a 46-month sentence clashed with a request from Kennedy's lawyer, Sanford Plotkin, for a shorter prison sentence. He called the crime an aberration from an otherwise "spotless and stellar" career with Detroit Police.

"There is little question here as to the deep level of remorse, contrition, and humiliation Mr. Kennedy feels," Plotkin wrote. "His acute feelings of self-betrayal, harm inflicted on family and self-punishment are genuine."

So far, the FBI operation has led to a raid at Detroit City Hall in August 2021 and charges against six people, sent former Detroit City Councilman André Spivey to federal prison for two years, implicated two other councilmembers and linked Mayor Mike Duggan to a chain of events that outed a confidential FBI informant.

U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson is scheduled to sentence Kennedy on April 18 in federal court in Detroit.

Kennedy faces up to five years in prison after admitting he conspired with his childhood friend, Officer Daniel Vickers, to receive bribes and other benefits. In return, Kennedy used his influence to persuade others to steer business to an unnamed towing company, prosecutors said.

At the time, Kennedy was overwhelmed while trying to help relatives deal with personal issues and succumbed to a "profound lapse in judgment," according to his defense lawyer's sentencing memo.

A 46-month sentence would be the longest issued during the towing scandal. Vickers, 56, of Livonia was ordered to serve 27 months in federal prison after admitting he received more than $3,400 in bribes from February-June 2018.

Relatives and high-profile supporters, including retired police officials and former Detroit Councilman Roy McCalister Jr., wrote letters to the judge on Kennedy's behalf.

McCalister praised Kennedy's character and requested leniency.

"As taking him away from our community, his children and family would be (devastating)," McCalister wrote. "John is of good sound moral character!"

