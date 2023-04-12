Detroit's Reparations Task Force to hold first meeting

Nearly two years after Detroit voters overwhelmingly approved creating a reparations commission focused on housing and economic initiatives, the city's Reparations Task Force will host its first meeting Thursday.

The task force is supposed to develop short-, mid- and long-term recommendations within the next year to address the creation of generational wealth and boost economic mobility and opportunity in the Black community.

A steering committee has studied what other major cities are doing across the country to help inform Detroit's approach. But some Detroit civil rights leaders are skeptical that a new group will successfully implement what they couldn't accomplish in the past several decades.

Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national levels.

In February, the task force announced 13 appointed members by the City Council who would join to focus on which housing and economic development initiatives they should pursue.

"We are not talking about a one-time payout, but a paradigm shift in the kind of policies and practices that govern our community from this moment on," Hood spoke of the task force's lofty goals in February.

The impact of the task force should be felt for generations, she added. She noted the Black community and others have been talking about reparations "since Emancipation," referring to the 1863 proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln that changed the legal status of enslaved Blacks to free citizens. Hood said the task force would be the group to "steward the process in engaging as many people as possible in this conversation."

The task force is required to submit a written report of its findings and recommendations to the City Council no later than 18 months from its first formal meeting.

Council President Mary Sheffield has spearheaded the effort to create the task force after talks with activists who pushed for the measure amid nationwide calls to compensate descendants of slaves. She sponsored a resolution in June 2021 in support of the city ballot initiative that was ultimately led by the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus. Months later in the November election, more than 80% of voters said yes to Proposal R, which asked whether Michigan’s largest city should form a committee to consider reparations for residents, 77% of whom are Black.

California established a task force in September 2020 to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the first reparations bill into law that year. San Francisco's reparations commission is debating issuing $5 million per Black person.

"What's interesting is that Black folks are only less than 15% of San Francisco's population," Williams said. "If that happens, that could be the model for the rest of the country."

How to attend Detroit's Reparations Task Force meeting

The Detroit Reparations Taskforce will have its first meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Erma Henderson Auditorium of City Hall. Public comment will be taken.

Here's how to join virtually:

Join in person or online via Zoom: https://cityofdetroit.zoom.us/j/83363102571

Meeting ID: 833 6310 2571

Call In Number: 267-831-0333 or 301-715-8592

