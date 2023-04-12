Detroit's top workforce development executive heads to Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

The top workforce development executive for the City of Detroit has been named chief operating officer of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Nicole Sherard-Freeman will join the organization effective July 10, the nonprofit said Wednesday.

Sherard-Freeman was most recently group executive of Jobs, Economy & Detroit at Work and executive director of the Mayor’s Workforce Development Board for the City of Detroit.

As COO, Sherard-Freeman will oversee the foundation’s donor services, grantmaking, finance, programming, information technology and the New Economy Initiative teams. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan is among the top 30 community foundations in the country and has awarded $1.4 billion in grants to nonprofit organizations.

“We are thrilled to have a proven leader with Nicole’s experience join the Community Foundation,” Richard DeVore, president of the Community Foundation, said in a statement Wednesday. “She has established herself as a results-oriented collaborator across public-private partnerships, with a commitment to under-resourced communities and communities of color. We look forward to having Nicole join our leadership team at this exciting time when we are charting our future strategic plan.”

Sherard-Freeman joined the City of Detroit in 2019 as its executive director of workforce development and Detroit at Work and was later named group executive for jobs, economy and Detroit at Work. She previously was president & CEO of Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation since 2017. She was also managing director for Corporation for a Skilled Workforce, a nonprofit that led JPMorgan Chase’s New Skills at Work portfolio in Detroit.

"Nicole has been a tremendous asset to our city and to my administration,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Her leadership in creating Detroit at Work and guiding our successful job attraction efforts has changed the trajectory of thousands of Detroiters' lives for the better. She will bring that same level of outstanding leadership to the Community Foundation, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new capacity."

A Detroit native, Sherard-Freeman is a graduate of the Detroit Public School system. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration and has completed graduate studies in organizational management and development at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“The past six years with Mayor Duggan and his administration have been the most impactful of my entire career,” Sherard-Freeman said. “I’m excited to bring the experience, relationships, and perspective I’ve gained in Detroit to the Community Foundation team as we advance our strategy for permanent, positive change in the region.”

Sherard-Freeman has received recognition for her leadership including from the Michigan Chronicle’s Women of Excellence, Crain’s Detroit Business Notable Women in Non-Profits, 50 Names to Know in Government, 100 Most Influential Women in Michigan and Axios Detroit 2022 Power Players.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com