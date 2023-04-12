EB I-96 at Livernois reopens following crash

Eastbound Interstate 96 has reopened at Livernois in Detroit following a crash, officials said.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire in the area has been cleared. MDOT reported the incident at about 5:45 a.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan State Police said it was investigating a crash in the area.

"East I-96 is currently closed and traffic is ramping off at the Livernois/West Chicago exit as troopers investigate a traffic crash with serious injuries," state police said at about 6:30 a.m. in a tweet.

