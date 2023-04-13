4 people, including 3 teens, injured in shootout on Detroit's west side

Four people, including three teens, were injured in an apparent shootout in a dispute over a delivery on Detroit's west side Thursday night, police said.

A suspect was in custody late Thursday, said police Chief James White.

A 911 call at about 9 p.m. alerted Detroit police about multiple people who had been shot near Schoolcraft Road and Penrod Street, White said on the department's Facebook page.

Officers arrived at the scene and found three people shot, 30 rounds of bullets and four guns, White said. The injured included two 14-year-olds and a man who appeared to be his mid-twenties.

One person was shot in the face and was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

A suspect was inside a house with other possible victims, police were told when they arrived on the scene. One person ran out of the house, and police were unsure if that person was a victim or a suspect, White said.

Police removed 11 people from the house, ranging in age from 7 to 20 years old, and most did not live there, White said. It was unclear was so many people were gathered there, he said.

"This level of violence is unacceptable. It's not something we're going to tolerate," White said. "You've got 30 rounds fired that could've hit anybody."