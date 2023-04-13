Advocates, city ramp up call for property owner to clean up site of proposed concrete crusher

Detroit — As neighbors, government leaders and community activists gathered to protest next to the pile of concrete rubble in the Core City neighborhood on Thursday, the 4.7-acre site got yet another ticket.

The $500 blight violation (plus a $30 fee) was for "unlawful accumulation of solid waste," according to the notice taped to the fence. The massive mounds at 4445 Lawton can be seen from the street.

"This is what we're talking about," Jennifer Williams, a Detroit resident who attended the demonstration, said as a gust of wind blew dust from the piles into the eyes and mouths of those gathered. "Detroit deserves so much better."

Members of Concerned Residents of Core City gathered to once again ask Murray Wikol to clean up the property, which they say has gotten dozens of violations totaling more than $40,000. They also spoke against the concrete crusher Wikol wants to build on the property.

The proposal by Bloomfield Hills-based Can-Am International Trade Crossing seeks to establish a concrete crushing facility on 4.7 acres of vacant land at 4445 Lawton, between Buchanan and West Hancock Streets in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

Wikol, who is the CEO of Can-Am, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Activists said they had the support of not only local officials, including Mayor Mike Duggan, but also state and federal ones as well. Leaders present at the demonstration included U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar and Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who both represent the neighborhood in their respective roles.

"We cannot live with this kind of mess here," Thanedar said at the demonstration, demanding that Wikol clean up the lot. "All of us together need to fight such a nuisance in our neighborhood that's hurting our families, hurting our health."

Earlier this month, the City of Detroit filed a lawsuit, which names owners Wikol and Patricia Kent and Can-Am as defendants, alleging the site is a "public nuisance" that "remains blighted, illegally occupied, unsafe and/or dangerous," and the site is impacting neighbors' property.

Can-Am International Trade Crossing is also "improperly" using it as an "Outside Storage Illegal Dumping of Solid Waste and Recycling Transfer Station" because the site is zoned as a vacant lot, according to the lawsuit.

The property "is a blight on the community and presents and imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public," the lawsuit says.

The city conducted an inspection on Jan. 20, finding the site to be in disrepair, covered with "large mounds of dirt, concrete debris, and other solid waste." The lawsuit alleges the defendants haven't addressed the issues.

Detroit’s top attorney Conrad Mallett Jr. said the city filed a lawsuit against the company not as a tool to take control of the land but to hold the company accountable for past actions.

Detroit's Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department denied the permit proposal in December after neighborhood residents fought against the project.

Wikol filed an appeal to BSEED's rejection. The Board of Zoning Appeals took up the matter and adjourned the proposal at its Feb. 20 meeting, and no date has been set yet for the hearing. Santiago-Romero said she agreed with the decision and encouraged the BZA to uphold its refusal.

"The fight to protect our residents here was a long journey, but we know it's not over," she said.

Others said they hoped to see changes happen quickly. Laprisha Berry Daniels, executive director of Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice, said Thursday that "the mess" like the one on Lawton Street puts the health of whole neighborhoods at risk.

"It's important that we recognize the importance of amplifying the voice of the community and what happens when community stands together," she said.

Eleanor Parnell, a lifelong resident of Core City, knows that intimately. She's part of the group working to rebuild the neighborhood, and she said she wanted new housing and businesses in her neighborhood.

But when those people come, she said, they deserved — as do the people already living in Core City — the chance to breathe air free of crushed concrete.

"I want to be able to barbecue in my backyard and have food, not concrete-laced food. I deserve that right," Parnell said. "I deserve to sit on my porch with my daughter, who has multiple health issues, and not have anything to cause her breathing or health to deteriorate anymore. We are going to continue to show up and show out."

Detroit News Reporter Sarah Rahal contributed to this report.