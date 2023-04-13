Trooper struck by car during traffic stop on I-94 in Detroit

A state trooper was injured early Thursday after a motorist crashed into his patrol car on Interstate 94 near Livernois Avenue in Detroit, officials said.

A sergeant with the state police was called at about 2:40 a.m. to respond to a separate crash involving two cars that were blocking traffic on eastbound I-94 at Livernois. The report also said one of the vehicles had caught fire. As a result, firefighters closed the freeway.

Officials said the sergeant arrived and parked his vehicle at an angle to direct traffic to exit the freeway at Livernois. As he exited his vehicle, a speeding motorist struck the rear of his patrol car. The vehicle then struck the sergeant, police said.

Medics took the trooper to a hospital as a precaution; the extent of his injuries was unknown early Thursday. No other injuries were reported in the two crashes, authorities said.

Police arrested the motorist whose vehicle struck the trooper for suspected impaired driving. The freeway reopened at about 4:50 a.m., officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez