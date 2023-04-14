2 juveniles in police custody after Detroit carjacking

Detroit — Two juveniles are in police custody after allegedly carjacking a man Friday before holing up inside a Detroit house for hours until officers convinced them to surrender.

The carjacking happened just before 3 a.m., said Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald during a press briefing near the crime scene in the 6000 block of 28th Street on Detroit's west side while the suspects were still inside the house.

"A gentlemen was carjacked in his vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee SRT," Fitzgerald said. "Inside the vehicle was his son's phone. We were able to track that phone to this area."

A department K9 unit searched the area and found the stolen Jeep on 28th Street, Fitzgerald said.

"(Officers) observed a rifle in the backseat of the vehicle in plain view," Fitzgerald said. "As officers were setting up a perimeter, there was a gunshot heard inside (a nearby) home."

Police began negotiating with the people inside the house, he said.

"As time goes by, two young juveniles came out (ages 14 and 15)," Fitzgerald said. "Basically, their story is that their mom or their aunt was breaking down a weapon and it discharged. We still have three individuals inside the home. ... We are treating this like a barricaded situation."

About an hour after Fitzgerald's press briefing, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said two juveniles had surrendered and were taken into police custody.

"Those two were taken into custody in connection with the carjacking," Donakowski said. "The first two teens who came out of the house were taken into custody for questioning, as were two adults who were inside the house."

