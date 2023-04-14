Detroit Renaissance chess team celebrates national championship victory

A team of 13 Detroit high schoolers took home the national K-12 U800 chess championship in Washington, D.C., two weeks ago.

Senior Jeremiah Young, who went undefeated at the tournament, said he didn't think many people at Renaissance High School knew the chess team existed until they returned as champions. But no one could miss the thundering applause and cheers from family and peers that filled the high school's auditorium Friday afternoon as the team was honored at a pep rally, complete with performances from the marching band and championship medals.

The team finished in eighth place last year at the national tourney but was not satisfied. They returned even more determined this year and said it was their perseverance that pushed them to beat out 67 other schools and over 400 students for the championship title.

"Once we got to that fourth game, we heard we were in first," Young said. "We just committed to it and we were like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this.'"

The national tournament had six sections. Renaissance played in the section for players who are rated under 800 points in the United State Chess Federation's rating system, which it describes as players who know the basics and see "a fair number of threats/ opportunities."

While chess is a two-player game, the team works together in practice every week to prepare, and they stick with each other through wins and losses. They met every Friday after school in the classroom of their coach and economics teacher Kevin Smith and on Saturday mornings, sometimes starting as early as 8 a.m.

"We just play chess with each other," said Opemipo Clement, a senior and co-captain of the team who is headed to Brown University next year. "We go over new openings that we've learned throughout the week, new tactics that we might want to look at and do puzzles."

Some of the team members have been playing chess since elementary school, and many picked it up from parents or older siblings. Jayson Woolfork, the other team co-captain, started in the third grade. Competition with his teammates is what keeps the chess club together and makes it fun, he said.

"I knew that once I got to high school I was gonna keep playing chess. I didn't know what else I was gonna do, but I was gonna play chess because it's a constant, it's just a fun thing," Woolfork said. "I've been playing forever, I love the game."

Freshman Cierra Gee picked the game up from an elementary school teacher in fifth grade but didn't start competing until last year. She said she can get intimidated easily and prepares by practicing on different opponents both in and outside of school. Sometimes she can psyche out her competition by looking them directly in the eye and pretending she knows what they're planning to do, even if she has no idea. Still, Gee did not expect to win a national championship in her first year on the team.

"At a certain point, I was like, this is a lot. But then I was like, I deserve this, I definitely worked for it," Gee said. "We have a bunch of other (chess) teams in Detroit that play. ... So just having a team, even if it's not yours, it's just a support system."

Despite six seniors on the team moving onto higher learning opportunities next year, coach Robert Taliaferro said this is only the beginning. Renaissance plans on going back to the national championships next year.

Corey Boyce, a sophomore, is taking over as captain and hopes to return to and win the national tournament. His teammate Justin Smith, a junior, agreed and said they are always working toward that goal.

"We'll continue to try to learn new openings, solving puzzles, to better our understanding and knowledge of our opponents, trying to gauge our opponent's mind," Smith said. "Throughout all my matches I try to mentally get into my opponent's head. That was my main strategy ... sometimes catching them off guard."

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans congratulated the team at the pep rally and said victories like this will set the stage for wins throughout their futures.

"Nobody will take this away from you," Evans said. "You'll have years to reflect on it when you've done something that a minuscule percentage of people are able to do. So I thank you for that. I'm proud of you for that."

The team's win is not only a victory for Renaissance High School, but the city of Detroit, said Renaissance Principal Verynda Stroughter: "To be able to have 13 young people, African American young people, go all the way to D.C. and not be satisfied with their placement last year, but to come back this year and come out as national champions."

Several Detroit Public Schools Community District board members including Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and President Angelique Peterson-Mayberry and Assistant Superintendent Derrick Lopez also congratulated the team at the pep rally.

"You are young intellects, you are young people of power, you are people of integrity, people of character, you represent Black excellence," Lopez said.

