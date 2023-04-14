MSP probe report of rifle aimed at driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Police are investigating after a report of a driver pointing a rifle at another driver on the Southfield Freeway on Thursday.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Metro South district were dispatched to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn around 8:35 a.m. after a nurse reported a rifle was pointed at her by a nearby driver while she was driving south on the Southfield Freeway near McNichols Road, MSP said on Twitter.

The driver brandishing the rifle was in an older-model black Cadillac Escalade, police said. The driver later exited the freeway, the nurse told police.

Investigators located the suspect's vehicle at a Detroit address after searching a license plate reader system. A Cadillac Escalade matched the description the victim provided during the time frame. A surveillance team followed it to secondary address in Detroit.

After leaving the second address, the vehicle was stopped by police. Two suspects were taken into custody, MSP said. An AR pistol and handgun were recovered from the vehicle.

"The suspects are currently being interviewed by detectives and a investigators reports will be submitted to the prosecutor," police said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar