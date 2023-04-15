1 dead, 3 injured in downtown Detroit shooting

Detroit — One person died and three were injured during a shooting in downtown Detroit early Saturday.

The shooting happened around midnight at the intersection of Randolph and Monroe streets, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski told The News. The intersection is roughly two blocks from Campus Martius park and is also the site of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police have one adult in custody for questioning Saturday morning, Donakowski said.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was available Saturday morning but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

