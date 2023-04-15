Detroit police find man in car fatally wounded by gunshot

Detroit — A man who had been shot Friday night in Detroit was found by police after someone attempted to transport him but ran into car troubles. The victim later died from his injuries.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot around 7:50 p.m. on the 19200 block of Mound Road, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski told The News.

Before police arrived, the victim was being transported privately but the person transporting him ran into car troubles, Donakowski said. Emergency Medical Services transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No other information on the circumstances of the shooting or suspects was available as of Saturday morning.

