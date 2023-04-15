Woman found dead, fatally assaulted, in home on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A woman was found dead inside a home on the city's east side Friday morning, police said.

She was 20 years old and had been fatally assaulted, Cpl. Dan Donakowski told The News. Police found her around 10:42 a.m. Friday in a home on the 5300 block of Cadillac Avenue, Donakowski said.

No other information on the circumstances of the woman's death or suspects was available as of Saturday morning, police said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com