Detroit Police Department announces curfew for minors as it probes more downtown shootings

The Detroit Police Department has issued a curfew for minors as it reportedly investigates two more shootings downtown.

The department tweeted a "reminder" Saturday night that "it is unlawful for a minor to be on a public street, sidewalk, playground, vacant lot, or other unsupervised public place" from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. for minors 15 years old and younger and 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. for minors 16 and 17.

Any minor out past curfew must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult, the department said.

Early Saturday, one person died and three were injured in a shooting around midnight at the intersection of Randolph and Monroe streets.

According to a statement from the police department, police heard the gunshots near a parking structure and saw people running from the area.

According to the statement, the man pointed his firearm at one of the officers while attempting to escape in a black Mazda being driven by another suspect. The officer fired a single shot at the man before the man fled the location in the black Mazda.

The wounded man was later located at a local hospital and taken into custody. Michigan State Police will continue to investigate the incident.

"This city deserves better than what was experienced last night. Thankfully, because of the diligent efforts of our officers, this suspect is in custody and no longer a threat to the officers or our community," said Police Chief James White in the statement.

"As we do our part, we ask the community to come together and to use its influence to persuade individuals to make better choices. While acts of violence such as this do not define Detroit, our community still deserves better. Everyone should be able to enjoy all of the good Detroit has to offer without fear or apprehension of violence."

The department is also reportedly investigating a fatal shooting in Greektown and a shooting that injured two near the Detroit Riverwalk Saturday night.

This story will be updated.