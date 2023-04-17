6 teens, 1 adult arrested after traffic stop in stolen SUV in Detroit

Six teens and a 20-year-old woman were arrested Sunday after Michigan State Police stopped them in a stolen SUV on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Officials said troopers at about 9 p.m. Sunday stopped the group in a Hyundai SUV on the Southfield Freeway near Chicago Road.

A trooper on patrol on westbound Interstate 94 near Linwood spotted the vehicle and ran a police check on its license plate number. The vehicle had been reported stolen Saturday The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from Southfield.

He followed the SUV until backup arrived. With the help of Detroit police officers and other state troopers, he conducted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle pulled over to the shoulder and police used their vehicles to box it in to avoid it from fleeing.

Police said several people who were in the SUV got out and ran. Troopers and police arrested all the fleeing suspects. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, remained in the vehicle until police arrested her. Among the arrests were three males, ages 18, 14, and 14, and four females ― the 20-year-old, the driver, a second 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old.

Police examined the vehicle and found its ignition switch had been damaged.

No injuries were reported and police took the suspects to the Wayne County Youth Home. The 20-year-old was taken to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.

