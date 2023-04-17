Detroit man charged in shooting involving food order delivered to wrong address

A Detroit man who allegedly shot three people, including two 14-year-olds, after getting in a verbal fight last week over a food order being delivered to a wrong address now faces multiple charges.

Deon Ray Thomas, 32, was formally charged Monday with four counts of assault with intent to murder; four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm; four counts of felonious assault; and 12 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned in Detroit's 36th District Court.

On April 13, 2023, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Detroit police officers arrived at a residence in the 13570 block of Penrod Street where several people were injured, including the two 14-year-olds and a 31-year-old Dearborn Heights man.

The shooting happened happened after a food order was wrongly delivered to a 36-year-old woman's home, which led to a verbal altercation between Thomas and the victims. Thomas allegedly fired a handgun multiple times, injuring the victims.

Thomas is being held on $500,000 cash/surety bond. A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for April 19 at 9 a.m., before Judge William McConico.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for May 1 at 8:45 a.m. before District Judge Patricia Jefferson.