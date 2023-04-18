Man accused of pointing gun at motorist on I-75 in Detroit arrested

A Royal Oak man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a handgun at another motorist on Interstate 75 in Detroit during a road rage incident, state police said.

Trooper received a call at about 7:30 p.m. from a motorist who reported being involved in a road rage incident during which a man brandished a handgun.

The officers met with the victim at a gas station on Fort Street in Detroit. The victim provided the troopers with a vehicle description and license plate number of the suspect, officials said.

Police traced the plate number to a suspect and began searching for him on the freeway, they said. A short time later, they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Troopers spoke with the motorist, searched his vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Officials determined the suspect had a valid concealed pistol license. However, troopers arrested the 41-year-old man and took him to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.

"During a simple driving altercation, pulled out his pistol and pointed it at the victim," Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman said in a tweet. "Another bad decision with a gun which could have ended a lot worse."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez