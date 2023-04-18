Suspect sought in fatal March shooting on Woodward near Mack in Detroit

Detroit police Tuesday released a new video of the suspect they believe shot and killed a man on Woodward near Mack in March.

They again ask the public for help to find the suspected shooter.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 2:14 a.m. in the 3900 block of Woodward Avenue.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was outside of a building when an unknown gunman approached him and fired multiple shots at him.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said Tuesday that the suspect was dropped off in front of the location in a newer model black Chrysler 200. He ran away after the shooting, they also said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

