Feds, Wayne Co., city to team up to fight violent crime in Detroit

The Detroit News

Federal, county and city law enforcement officials and community leaders are teaming up to combat violent crime in Detroit under a partnership they plan to announce Wednesday.

Officials are scheduled to make the announcement at a 10 a.m. news conference at the United States Attorney’s Office in downtown Detroit.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison is expected to be joined at the conference by Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James E. White as well as Kenyatta Stephens, CEO of Black Family Development, Alvin Stokes, president of the Detroit Citywide Police Community Relations Council, and Bishop Edgar Vann, Second Ebenezer Church.

Officials said the group will unveil a partnership called "One Detroit" that's designed to reduce violent crime in Detroit through crime prevention, services for the re-entry of former inmates, and focused law enforcement.

The partnership comes after a violent weekend in Detroit that left two dead and several injured. A Greektown security guard was fatally shot in one incident outside a liquor store. Two people were charged in connection with his death Tuesday.

It isn't the first time the U.S. Attorney's Office and the city of Detroit have formed a partnership to combat crime. Last June, federal and city law enforcement officials announced a summer crackdown on gun crimes. The initiative focused on high-crime areas in the east and northwest sides of Detroit, where the city saw the highest numbers of fatal and non-fatal shootings, robberies and aggravated assaults with a gun in 2022.

And in March, Duggan outlined a $10 million anti-crime initiative for Detroit in his State of the City address.

The number of violent crimes in Detroit dropped 16.5% in late 2022 compared with the same time a year prior, while property crimes rose 22%, according to a recent Federal Bureau of Investigation report.

Duggan said one of the ways the city will fight crime is with a community violence intervention program that will give financial incentives to churches and other nonprofits to help reduce homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Under the initiative, the city will contract with agencies that will be assigned zones in high-crime neighborhoods, with the goal of reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings in those areas. Agencies that reach the benchmarks will be awarded more money to put back into those programs, while those that don't meet the goals will lose funding.