Details emerge of MDOT plan to replace I-375 in Detroit

The Detroit News

State officials presented plans for replacing Interstate 375 in Detroit with a lower-speed boulevard and collected feedback from the public this week.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials held an open house Wednesday to discuss the $300 million project in Detroit's Eastern Market. It also made a presentation on the proposed change, which is available online. Part of the presentation was videos of what the project will look like when complete.

The agency's plan calls for replacing the sunken I-375 freeway in downtown Detroit that runs between Interstate 75 and Jefferson Avenue with a six-lane boulevard at city street level and a four-lane boulevard between Jefferson Avenue and Atwater Street.

Also under the plan, the existing I-75/I-375 interchange will be rebuilt with a smaller footprint.

Officials said construction for the project, which has been discussed since 2013, is scheduled to begin in 2025. Environmental review for it has been completed and it is entering the early design phase, according to MDOT.

Last September, state officials said Michigan was getting a $104.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help pay for the project. MDOT said the rest of the cost will be paid for with federal and state funding.

Detroit city and community leaders have long clamored for eliminating the freeway, which divided once-predominantly Black neighborhoods when it was built in the 1950s and 60s and bulldozed the Black Bottom and Paradise Valley residential and commercial districts.