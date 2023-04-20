Man charged in Detroit Greektown weekend shooting

A 19-year-man has been charged in connection with a shooting last weekend in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

Aaron Leviticus McClinton of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday through 36th District Court, records show.

Charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

An investigation found that around 11:31 p.m. Saturday, McClinton fought with a 19-year-old Oak Park man near Randolph and Congress streets then pulled out a handgun and shot him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Other details were not released.

An attorney listed as representing McClinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

McClinton's bond was set at $5 million. A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday before Judge William McConnico.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 8 before Judge Aliyah Sabree.

The shooting was part of a violent weekend in Detroit.

Five shootings were reported in Greektown and one on the Riverwalk that left two dead and at least five others injured on a weekend with large crowds and warm weather, police said.

Travis Irving, 33, has been charged in the death of security guard Daryll Straughter.

Meanwhile, Detroit police Chief James White unveiled a plan Thursday to combat downtown violence. It includes using undercover officers, closing some streets as well as enforcing noise, open-alcohol and curfew ordinances.

A day earlier, federal, county and city authorities as well as community leaders announced plans to restart an effort called One Detroit aimed at curbing violent crime in the city.