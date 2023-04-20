Detroit police chief outlines plan to combat downtown violence

Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James White unveiled a 12-point plan Thursday to combat the kind of violence that resulted in multiple shootings at two of downtown's most popular attractions last weekend.

The 12-point plan includes using "Casper Units" — undercover officers who hide in crowds looking for arguments that could escalate — along with closing some streets, enforcing noise, open-alcohol and curfew ordinances, and increasing deployment, including adding more "eyes in the sky" with helicopter patrols and officers on rooftops.

Thursday's press conference comes after six shootings that left two people dead last weekend in Greektown and the Riverwalk. Mayor Mike Duggan and White discussed the shootings at a Monday press conference, when they said a plan to address the violence would be announced later in the week.

White said Thursday that the plan was forged after he and City Council President Mary Sheffield met with downtown business owners.

"We had a very productive meeting," the chief said during a livestreamed press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

"The majority of the people who come downtown aren't a problem," White said. "But we're not here to talk about a plan for them. We're talking about the people who decide to throw their lives away because they bumped into somebody, or because someone threw a drink in their face."

Melanie Markowicz, director of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, said in a statement: "We have met with Chief White, the Detroit Police Department, and City Council President Mary Sheffield. We fully support our safety partners and the 12-Point Plan and their downtown crowd control strategy. This strategy will be implemented immediately."

As part of the plan, White said the department has incorporated its "midsummer" deployment of extra officers, and will expand the department's Eagle Eye Hotline program in which technicians in the Real Time Crime Center share information with businesses that's gleaned from cameras mounted on towers in Greektown.

"But what happens inside the business isn't captured by the Eagle Eye," White said. "We're going to establish a hotline, so the businesses can communicate with us what's happening inside those businesses, so we can get there and engage people earlier."

During Thursday's press conference, Duggan called on citizens to help police.

"Our success this summer is going to be directly related to the kind of community support we get," the mayor said. "We saw it last weekend, where after every shooting, the citizens helped police."

Maurice "Pastor Mo" Hardwick, a Detroit activist, said during Thursday's press briefing that he was downtown during last weekend's chaos.

"I was there on the scene," he said. "What I witness was a bunch of youth who were actually listening to words of reason, and following directions. But what I also saw was groups of young people showing up to settle beefs downtown because it's a mutual place. Me and others in the activist community are calling downtown a no-beef zone. The word is clear: The police aren't going to allow you to take over this city."

White said his crime-fighting plan also includes increasing lighting in Greektown and the Riverwalk, along with having "video wall monitors" throughout downtown "that show you're being videotaped. When you walk by you can see yourself — and know we see you as well," he said.

Police will also step up enforcement of the city's curfew of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. for anyone age 15 or younger, and 11 p.m.-6 a.m. for anyone 16 or 17, White said.

Curfew violators will be taken to the 4th Precinct at 4700 W. Fort in southwest Detroit.

"When the parents pick them up, we'll have a discussion about parental responsibility, and the parents could be subject to a ($500) fine," White said.

Markowitz of the Greektown group said a Sunday memorial is planned for Daryll Straughter, who was one of last weekend's homicide victims. White said an argument started inside the store where Straughter worked as a security guard, and he was killed outside the store in the 570 block of Monroe in Greektown. Police officers were only a few yards away when the trigger was pulled, White said.

Travis Irving, 33, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of a felony in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of the 48-year-old Straughter. Nicole Christian, 34, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

A candlelight vigil in Straughter's memory is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday on Monroe Street.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN