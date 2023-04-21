VA suspends rollout of troubled computer system in Michigan hospitals
DETROIT

Boy, 11, accidentally shot Thursday while jumping on bed on Detroit's west side

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being accidentally shot while jumping on a bed Thursday on Detroit's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at a home in the 7300 block of Churchill Street near West Grand Boulevard and Rosa Parks Boulevards.

Police said the boy was jumping on a bed when a gun accidentally discharged, striking him. He was privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials said they have no further details to release at this time but the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

