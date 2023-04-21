Boy, 11, accidentally shot Thursday while jumping on bed on Detroit's west side

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being accidentally shot while jumping on a bed Thursday on Detroit's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at a home in the 7300 block of Churchill Street near West Grand Boulevard and Rosa Parks Boulevards.

Police said the boy was jumping on a bed when a gun accidentally discharged, striking him. He was privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials said they have no further details to release at this time but the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez