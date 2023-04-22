Detroit police find gunshot victim after fire in vacant lot

Detroit — Police discovered an unidentified male body early Saturday morning after Detroit firefighters extinguished a fire on the city's west side.

The fire was extinguished around 5:55 a.m. in a vacant lot in the 15300 block of Washburn Street. Preliminary information suggests that the body possibly had a gunshot wound but a medical examiner has yet to determine the victim's exact cause of death, Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski. Donakowski said.

No further information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

