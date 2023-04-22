Man killed, woman injured in wrong-way crash on Detroit's Lodge Freeway

Detroit News

A 56-year-old man was killed and a 67-year-old woman injured in a wrong-way crash early Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police Second District responded to a report of a driver of a Ford Fusion driving north in the southbound lanes on M 10 at Livernois at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from the agency.

The Detroit man driving the Ford struck a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling southbound in the middle lane of the freeway, state police said. The collision caused the vehicles to spin out with the Ford ending up on the median and the Mercedes striking another vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford was killed instantly, state police said.

The 67-year-old woman driving the Mercedes received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by Detroit EMS, police said. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.

“Currently, investigators have not been able to determine where or why the driver of the Ford entered the freeway the wrong way or if impaired driving is a factor,” First Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in a tweet. “This investigation is continuing and pends autopsy results.”

The Lodge southbound was closed for four hours for the investigation.