Greektown vigil planned for slain 'Protector of Monroe Street'

Detroit — The hulking security guard who was known as "the protector of Monroe Street" once jumped in front of a speeding car as it careened the wrong way down Greektown's main thoroughfare seconds after the driver had purposely struck a Detroit police officer.

Daryll Straughter received citations from the Detroit Police Department and Detroit Public Safety Foundation for his heroism on June, 5, 2011, when motorist Saddam Mohsin plowed his car into Officer Charles Armour, who died from his injuries six days later. Straughter jumped in front of the vehicle, yanked Mohsin out the window and detained him until police arrived.

Straughter's friends said his instinct to help others likely led to his violent death. The 48-year-old longtime Greektown security guard, co-owner of DNL Security Solutions and married father of four was fatally shot April 15 outside the Athens Liquor Store on Monroe, while reportedly trying to deescalate an argument.

"It was his second nature to protect people," said Perry Vogiatzi, who described himself as Straughter's best friend, who formerly employed the victim at a Greektown restaurant he managed. "He's always been the same person. He was a big guy, 6'6", but his personality was big, too. When he was working security for me, even when he had to put somebody out, he'd try to be as gentle as he could."

Straughter was killed during a violent Detroit weekend that included six shootings downtown, two fatal, five of which occurred in Greektown. A candlelight vigil for Straughter is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday on Monroe Street outside the Athens Liquor store where he had been employed. A gofundme.com account has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, at about 8 p.m. the night of the killing, a man had cut in front of another man in line inside the liquor store.

"Daryll was attempting inside of the store to remedy the problem," White said during a press conference Monday. "It was no big deal; the citizen who cut the line apologized."

White said surveillance video shows the parties went outside to talk about the incident, and while there were officers nearby, he said there was no cause for alarm prior to the shooting.

"As you look at the video, you see that we have officers not only literally in front of the business but on the corner," White said. "Another officer walks by as the conversation is taking place between the suspect, his girlfriend, an unnamed citizen and Daryll.

"There's no confrontation, no argument," the chief said. "The suspect takes a small-caliber weapon out of his pocket and fires a shot into (Straughter's) chest unprovoked. Sadly, Daryll at that time walks back into the business; you can see that he's stunned and surprised, and later collapses, and tragically, we know the result of that."

During the same press conference two days after the killing, Mayor Mike Duggan called Straughter, "a beloved longtime member of the Greektown community, a security guard who was known for his kindness."

Travis Irving, 33, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of a felony in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in connection with Straughter's death. Nicole Christian, 34, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

"We lost a good one," said Vogiatzi's wife Kelly Casper, an attorney and former assistant Wayne County prosecutor. "We senselessly lost a good one this time. With all the things I saw when I was at the Prosecutor's Office, I'm having a hard time with this one."

"He helped everyone," Casper said of Straughter. "The people who worked at Pizza Papalis or Plaka's (now The Greek restaurant), he'd walk them to their cars at night. He had a heart of gold, and he protected people by nature. He was known as 'the protector of Monroe Street.'"

Straughter's oldest son Jamar Ferguson said his father had "that welcoming spirit."

"When you looked at him, he was a huge rhino, and you'd be sort of intimidated — and then he starts to talk," Ferguson said. "He was very soft-spoken. He was a lot of people's savior. Just a great dude in so many aspects."

Straughter met his wife Maundretta Straughter in 1996, and they'd been married for 23 years, Ferguson said.

Casper said Ferguson doted on his wife.

"If you look at his Facebook feed, he was always posting about 'my queen,' and how much he loved her," Casper said. "He adored his wife."

Ferguson said his dad "worked hard. He put in hours on hours, weeks on weeks, years on years, until he finally got with a couple people and built his own company, DNL Security Solutions. He's secured almost every door in the Monroe strip in Greektown. They called him the guardian angel."

"He'd be on a shift working at Plaka's and there'd be a problem at Pizza Papalis, and he'd say, 'I'll be right back,' and then he'd go mediate the situation at the other place," Ferguson said. "That's the kind of guy he was. It was risky to do those things. Insurance wouldn't cover him. But he always wanted to help."

Vogiatzi said he was present the night Straughter jumped in front of Mohsin's car after he'd run down Officer Armour.

"I was talking to a police officer and Daryll was outside Pizza Papalis," Vogiatzi said. "(Mohsin) was parked at St. Antoine and Monroe, and his car was blocking traffic. (Armour) went to see what was going on, and (Mohsin) got back in his car and ran him over, going the opposite way on Monroe (a one-way street)."

"Darryl saw everything that happened, ran in front of the car, and then went on the driver's-side and pulled (Mohsin) out of the car through the window," Vogiatzi said. "He didn't even open the door. Then, he detained him until the police came."

Mohsin, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death, and is serving an 18-35-year sentence in the Marquette Branch Prison.

When Straughter was honored by DPD and the Public Safety Foundation for his heroism, he was apprehensive about the the ceremony, his friend said.

"When he got the award, he was so nervous, he wanted me to go with him," Vogiatzi said.

Melanie Markowicz, director of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, said in a statement last week: "We mourn the loss of Daryll Straughter, long-time Greektown community member, father, husband, a partner, and friend to all.

A message on Straughter's gofundme.com page says: "He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. As someone posted on social media, the murder of Daryll Straughter took not only Daryll's life but a part of Detroit's soul and there is no doubt Daryll is doing exactly what he did in Greektown, backing up Saint Peter at The Gates of Heaven ... with a second set of keys."

Visitation is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. 7 Mile, Detroit. A funeral service is scheduled to follow at 11 a.m.

