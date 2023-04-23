Man killed after SUV plows into stationary car on Southfield Freeway

Detroit — A stretch of the northbound Southfield Freeway was closed for about three hours Sunday morning after a woman plowed her SUV into a car that was stopped in the expressway's right lane, killing the man who was inside the stationary auto, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators suspect alcohol was involved in the 4 a.m. incident, MSP said in a Sunday tweet.

"A 38-year-old male from Detroit, was stopped in the right lane of the freeway," MSP said. "A 26-year-old female driver from Detroit was driving in the right lane and could not stop before hitting the stopped vehicle. The male driver of the stopped vehicle was killed upon impact. The female driver is being treated at a local hospital. An autopsy will be completed and the investigation is continuing."

First Lt. Michael Shaw added: "We believe alcohol may have been a factor in this crash."

Investigators will send a report to Wayne County Prosecutors for review after their incident is complete, Shaw said.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN