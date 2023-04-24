Blaze erupts in building in Detroit's Eastern Market that houses Supino Pizzeria

Mark Hicks

Crews were called to a second-story space in Eastern Market that houses shops, including Supino Pizzeria, on the 2400 block of Russell around 4:30 p.m. Monday to respond to a blaze, the Detroit Fire Department said.

Authorities evacuated about 10 people in the building. None reported injuries or were hospitalized, said James Harris, the fire department's community relations chief and public information officer.

There were at least five other units in the two-story building, said Harris. Supino's was closed and not slated to reopen until Wednesday, according to its website.

A "for lease" sign was visible outside the unit where the fire is believed to have started, and city officials said they were working to determine if it had been vacant, Harris said.

Other units had smoke damage, but the extent was unclear Monday night, Harris said. "We’re in the preliminary stages of our investigation."